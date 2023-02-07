Coke Studio Bangla Season 2 kicks off on Feb 14

After the successful launch of Coke Studio Bangla season 1, Coca-Cola announced their second season of Coke Studio Bangla to start from February 14, next, says a press release.



More than 20 artists from across Bangladesh will come together to create over ten memorable tracks with soulful musical fusions, dynamic performances and more.



Coke Studio Season 2 will feature a wide range of artists from diverse backgrounds and presenting multiple genres of music.



With never before heard tunes, that are authentic and rooted in cultural legacy, the talented emerging artists are set to add their unique touch to the tracks. A number of artists will be making their Coke Studio Bangla debut this season, with a few familiar faces making a return. Much like season 1, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will be producing the music though this time renowned music producers such as Pritom Hasan, Fuad Almuqtadir, Emon Chowdhury and Shuvo will be joining him.



Speaking about Season 2, Shayan ChowdhuryArnob, Music Producer Coke Studio Bangla said, "For the upcoming season, we are incorporating different musical forms and groups and experimenting a lot. We have Bangladeshi musicians from other countries with music from around the world while keeping the same spirit as last time. Our fans won't be disappointed and we are hopeful to continue enthralling our audiences with the best music."



Season 2 is set to kick off with the first song drop on 14February 2023. A special song drop screening arrangement is planned across the country for the audiences. More details will be shared in due time on the official Facebook page of Coke Studio Bangla. Coke Studio Bangla invites fans from across Bangladesh and around the world to listen to Coke Studio Bangla on Spotify, the official music streaming partner as well as on the official YouTube page of Coke Studio Bangla.



Ta Duy Tung, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh said, "Season 1of Coke Studio Bangla was a runaway success. We are overwhelmed with the response and that has inspired us to make season 2 bigger and better. We want music fans to enjoy the upcoming season by liking, sharing, singing and dancing to Coke Studio Bangla."



Coke Studio Bangla was launched as a digital first platform to engage the youth and digitally savvy audiences by bringing them rich content. In the first season, Coke Studio Bangla hadover 147 million views and with over 977,000 subscribers on YouTube.



