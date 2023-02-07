Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Coke Studio Bangla Season 2 kicks off on Feb 14

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

After the successful launch of Coke Studio Bangla season 1, Coca-Cola announced their second season of Coke Studio Bangla to start from February 14, next, says a press release.

More than 20 artists from across Bangladesh will come together to create over ten memorable tracks with soulful musical fusions, dynamic performances and more.

Coke Studio Season 2 will feature a wide range of artists from diverse backgrounds and presenting multiple genres of music.

With never before heard tunes, that are authentic and rooted in cultural legacy, the talented emerging artists are set to add their unique touch to the tracks.  A number of artists will be making their Coke Studio Bangla debut this season, with a few familiar faces making a return. Much like season 1, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will be producing the music though this time renowned music producers such as Pritom Hasan, Fuad Almuqtadir, Emon Chowdhury and Shuvo will be joining him.

Speaking about Season 2, Shayan ChowdhuryArnob, Music Producer Coke Studio Bangla said, "For the upcoming season, we are incorporating different musical forms and groups and experimenting a lot.  We have Bangladeshi musicians from other countries with music from around the world while keeping the same spirit as last time. Our fans won't be disappointed and we are hopeful to continue enthralling our audiences with the best music."

Season 2 is set to kick off with the first song drop on 14February 2023. A special song drop screening arrangement is planned across the country for the audiences. More details will be shared in due time on the official Facebook page of Coke Studio Bangla.  Coke Studio Bangla invites fans from across Bangladesh and around the world to listen to Coke Studio Bangla on Spotify, the official music streaming partner as well as on the official YouTube page of Coke Studio Bangla.

Ta Duy Tung, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh said, "Season 1of Coke Studio Bangla was a runaway success. We are overwhelmed with the response and that has inspired us to make season 2 bigger and better. We want music fans to enjoy the upcoming season by liking, sharing, singing and dancing to Coke Studio Bangla."

Coke Studio Bangla was launched as a digital first platform to engage the youth and digitally savvy audiences by bringing them rich content. In the first season, Coke Studio Bangla hadover 147 million views and with over 977,000 subscribers on YouTube.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides on volatility
Oil prices edge higher as IEA's Birol talks up China demand outlook
Enhancing digital method vital to boost revenue collection: Tipu
Belgium Queen Mathilde visits Fakir Apparels
RMG export to reach $56b by 2026 as the economy rebounds
Pak traders threaten protests if new taxes imposed
Global markets take a hit as US jobs fan rate worries
bKash offers 5pc to 30pc instant cash back during spring


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft