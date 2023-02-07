

Robi's r-ventures 3.0 shortlists 25 ideas for semi-final



Interestingly, 40% of the founders of these 25 ideas are females, making r-ventures 3.0 an inclusive platform to promote diversity in the country's fast growing start-up community.



The semi-finalists will undergo a three-day long training session facilitated by Robi and SBK Tech Ventures on from today (Tuesday) to Thursday (February 9) at Robi Corporate Office, says a press release.



Noted digital entrepreneurs- Ayman Sadiq, Reyasat Chowdhury and Sylvana Q Sinha will be present as guest speakers to share their startup journeys with the participants. After the training, the teams will present their ideas in front of the judges later this month.



The shortlisted ideas for the semifinal round include IoT solutions for the enterprise sector, solution to quantify the impact of the enterprise sector towards Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, marketplace for legal services, women's safety, hygiene, healthcare, financial and wellbeing solution, healthcare solution for senior citizens, fin-tech solution for the women microentrepreneurs, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for the SME sector, solution to facilitate recycling, farm to table digital platform, marketplace for the apparel sector ecosystem players, solution for migrant workers, solution for adoption of green tech etc.



The top 25 ideas were shortlisted from a total of 120 ideas that were selected for the second round. The teams pitched their ideas in front of an expert judge panel comprised of Robi senior management and notable members of the startup community. The ideas were assessed based on the strength & uniqueness of concept, business model, financial projections, and impact.



r-ventures 3.0, Robi's flagship digital entrepreneurship programme has selected the top 25 ideas for the semi-final round.Interestingly, 40% of the founders of these 25 ideas are females, making r-ventures 3.0 an inclusive platform to promote diversity in the country's fast growing start-up community.The semi-finalists will undergo a three-day long training session facilitated by Robi and SBK Tech Ventures on from today (Tuesday) to Thursday (February 9) at Robi Corporate Office, says a press release.Noted digital entrepreneurs- Ayman Sadiq, Reyasat Chowdhury and Sylvana Q Sinha will be present as guest speakers to share their startup journeys with the participants. After the training, the teams will present their ideas in front of the judges later this month.The shortlisted ideas for the semifinal round include IoT solutions for the enterprise sector, solution to quantify the impact of the enterprise sector towards Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, marketplace for legal services, women's safety, hygiene, healthcare, financial and wellbeing solution, healthcare solution for senior citizens, fin-tech solution for the women microentrepreneurs, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for the SME sector, solution to facilitate recycling, farm to table digital platform, marketplace for the apparel sector ecosystem players, solution for migrant workers, solution for adoption of green tech etc.The top 25 ideas were shortlisted from a total of 120 ideas that were selected for the second round. The teams pitched their ideas in front of an expert judge panel comprised of Robi senior management and notable members of the startup community. The ideas were assessed based on the strength & uniqueness of concept, business model, financial projections, and impact.