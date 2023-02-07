Video
ICMAB team meets Expat Welfare Minister, Secretary

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

A delegation from THE Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) led by its President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan met Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad, M.P and the Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, on Sunday.

The Minister and the Secretary were briefed in detail about the vision, mission and core functions of ICMAB and role of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) in the top management functions of different organisations of private and public sectors, locals and multinationals home and abroad.

The delegation sought all out cooperation from the Ministry for fostering overseas employment opportunities of CMAs as many countries around the globe including middle eastern countries have significant demand for professional accountants.

Bangladesh will be immensely benefited from this initiative as CMAs are expected to be employed overseas with attractive remuneration package and will be able to enrich our foreign currency reserve through inward remittances. Both the Ministry and ICMAB expressed their firm commitment for working together to materialise this noble initiative.

ICMAB Vice President Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Secretary Md. Kausar Alam, Treasurer Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Council Members S.M. Zahir Uddin Haider, Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Md. Maksudur Rahman and Executive Director (in charge) Mirza Mostafa attended the meeting.


