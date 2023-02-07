

BRAC Bank opens Badda branch in new premises



Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at The Pearl Trade Center (PTC),Holding No: Cha- 90/3,Progoti Shoroni Road, Badda recently, says a press release.



Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches,BRAC Bank, and senior officials of the bank were also present.



On this occasion, Selim R. F. Hussain, said, "As a member of the larger BRAC family, BRAC Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. BRAC Bank's best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to business clients, and individual customers in the areas will have us as their bank partner in prosperity."



"With our enhanced presence in Badda, people of the area will enjoy the most modern and online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we promise a 'delightful customer experience' for people of the locality. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added.



With 187 SMEs/Krishi Branches and SME Service Centres, BRAC Bank is one of Bangladesh's most significant banking networks. BRAC Bank has opened Badda Branch in spacious new premises. At the spacious relocated location, the branch will be able to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers.