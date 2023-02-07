Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank opens Badda branch in new premises

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

BRAC Bank opens Badda branch in new premises

BRAC Bank opens Badda branch in new premises

BRAC Bank has opened Badda Branch in spacious new premises.  At the spacious relocated location, the branch will be able to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at The Pearl Trade Center (PTC),Holding No: Cha- 90/3,Progoti Shoroni Road, Badda recently, says a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches,BRAC Bank, and senior officials of the bank were also present.

On this occasion, Selim R. F. Hussain, said, "As a member of the larger BRAC family, BRAC Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. BRAC Bank's best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to business clients, and individual customers in the areas will have us as their bank partner in prosperity."

"With our enhanced presence in Badda, people of the area will enjoy the most modern and online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we promise a 'delightful customer experience' for people of the locality. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added.

With 187 SMEs/Krishi Branches and SME Service Centres, BRAC Bank is one of Bangladesh's most significant banking networks.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides on volatility
Oil prices edge higher as IEA's Birol talks up China demand outlook
Enhancing digital method vital to boost revenue collection: Tipu
Belgium Queen Mathilde visits Fakir Apparels
RMG export to reach $56b by 2026 as the economy rebounds
Pak traders threaten protests if new taxes imposed
Global markets take a hit as US jobs fan rate worries
bKash offers 5pc to 30pc instant cash back during spring


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft