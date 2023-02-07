Gold plunges by Rs 574, silver plummets Rs 2,113 in India

NEW DELHI, Feb 6: Gold prices plunged by Rs 574 to Rs 57,155 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global trends, according toHDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 57,729 per 10 grams. Silver plummeted by Rs 2,113 to Rs 68,133 per kg.



"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 57,155 per 10 grams, down Rs 574 per 10 grams," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.



In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,875 per ounce and $22.48 per ounce, respectively.



"We expect volatility will continue in precious metals with negative bias after short term trend reversal in gold prices last week, with Comex gold having support at $1,856 to $1,833 per ounce," Gandhi said. PTI



