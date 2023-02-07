Video
Southeast Bank launches 10 agent banking outlets

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd formally launches 10 (Ten) Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country specially at the rural and semi-urban area at Faridpur, Cox's Bazar, Chuadanga, Rajshahi, Feni, Rajbari, Narshingdi and Satkhira respectively.
 
Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge), Southeast Bank Limited recently inaugurated the formal operation of 10 Agent Banking outlets virtually as the Chief Guest, says a press release.

Other officials of the Bank and Partners of the 10 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony.

The inauguration of the 3-month long remittance festival was also announced at the opening ceremony.

All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom".

Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw;  Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.


