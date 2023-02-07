

Jamuna Bank Sylhet Zone holds business dev meeting The Sylhet Zone Business Development Meeting of Jamuna Bank Ltd was held at a resort in Hobigonj recently, says a press release.

In the meeting the Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest, Directors of the bank Kanutush Majumdar, Engr. A.K.M. Mosharraf Hussain, Engr. Md. Atiqur Rahman, Md. Sirajul Islam Varosha, Gazi Golam Ashria were present among others as special guests.



The bank's Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. Zonal Head of Sylhet region of the bank, all officers and senior staff of the main office were also present.



In the conference, gratitude was expressed for the growth and progress of all branches in Sylhet region and some important decisions were taken regarding the improvement and business expansion of the bank.



