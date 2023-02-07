Video
BGMEA urges Home Minister to prevent highway heist

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Senior Vice President of BGMEA SM Mannan (Kochi) has called upon  Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, to take necessary measures to stop the robbery and theft of RMG export products during transportation in the highways.

He made the request during a meeting with the Home Minister at his residence. BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin was also present at the meeting, said a press release.

They had a discussion about the present situation of the RMG industry, especially the security concern of RMG exporters over stealing of RMG goods during transportation.

Stressing the need for preventing RMG goods theft on the highway, BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi) said the stealing incidents cause financial losses and also put exporters in an embarrassing situation and tarnish the image when such cases are detected after products reach buyers.

The BGMEA leaders urged the Home Minister to direct the Highway Police to step up police patrolling on the highway to ensure safe movement of vehicles carrying RMG goods from factories to the Chattogram port.

They also called for making the process of filling cases of theft incidents for RMG exporters easier.

The BGMEA Senior Vice President also requested the Home Minister to expedite installation of CCTVs on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, saying it would help to beef up security on the roads, prevent stealing and nabbing thieves.

The Home Minister assured the BGMEA leaders that the Home Ministry was working to address the issue.

The law enforcement agencies had already arrested some gang members involved in RMG goods theft while the drive was going to nab others, he said.

The Home Minister directed the law enforcement agencies to step up their activities to stop RMG goods stealing incidents on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.


