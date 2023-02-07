Premier Bank gets 2 new AMDs

Shahed Sekander and Syed Nowsher Ali have recently been promoted to the position of the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of The Premier Bank Ltd, says a press release.



Prior to this promotion, Shahed Sekander and Syed Nowsher Ali worked as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the bank.



Shahed Sekander, in his 39 years of banking career played a strong leadership role in different reputed banks and other organizations across the country. He started banking career at National Bank Limited in 1983 followed by NCC Bank, SIBL and later joined The Premier Bank Limited in 2015.



He participated in a good number of training programs/seminars/symposiums on Banking and Finance both at home and abroad.

Syed Nowsher Ali in his 37 years of banking career played a strong leadership role in different reputed banks and other organizations across the country. He started his banking career in 1986 at AB Bank Limited and later joined The Premier Bank Limited in 2000. He participated in a good number of training programs/seminars/symposiums on Banking and Finance both at home and abroad.



