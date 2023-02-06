Re-delimitation of JS seats to be finalised by June: EC Alamgir

The Election Commission (EC) wants to reduce the complexity of constituencies by giving priority to administrative integrity. The EC wants to finalize the re-delimitation of parliamentary seats by next June in view of the upcoming 12th general elections.



Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said this while talking to reporters at his office in the Election Commission building at Agargaon on Sunday.



The Election Commissioner also said that the opinions of the people and public representatives will be taken to redefine the boundaries.



It is known that on the occasion of the upcoming elections, the boundaries of more than 50 of the 300 parliamentary seats in the country will be redefined. The EC has also decided to create an app in this regard. So that all seat wise information will be there.



EC sources said the demarcation would be based on administrative and geographical integrity and not on the basis of population. For this reason EC does not want to bring such changes in the Dhaka City Corporation area. Then the parliamentary seats of Dhaka would have to be increased.



Stating that the final population report has not yet been received from the Bureau of Statistics, Commissioner Alamgir said, "We are getting a little tired of waiting. We have to start work.



Population is the number three factor in redrawing boundaries. First priority is administrative. If there is no administrative change then we don't need to change. If there is no geographic shift, then there is no need to do so."



In response to a question from journalists, he said that the commission meeting will be held on February 7. At that meeting what will be our principles will be decided. The delimitation will be finalized by next June.

