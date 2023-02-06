One gets jail unto death, another life term

A Dhaka court sentenced a man to life term imprisonment unto death and another to life term imprisonment for brutally killing a seven-year-old child in Dhaka's Kadamtali area in 2016.



Judge Md Morshed Alam of Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge court in Dhaka delivered the judgement on Sunday.



The convicts are Md Hanif and Zahid Hossain. Hanif got life long sentence and Zahid got life term imprisonment. Both were fugitive.



The case statement is that deceased Abdullah, the son of Mustafa Mia a resident of the Alibahar area of Shyampur, went missing on Sept 21 in 2016.



His body was found in the mud and water on the premises of the closed Ujala Match Factory in Kadamtali. It was learnt from investigation that a few days before the incident, Hanif, also a resident in the Alibahar area, had splashed water on Abdullah, which led to a shouting match between Hanif and the boy's father.



Mostafa later took the matter to the local Panchayat [arbitration], which irked Hanif and the two scuffled. A few days later, Ayesha had a shouting match with Hanif over the incident, which made Hanif angry enough to vow retribution. The convict Hanif and his cohort Zahid abducted Abdullah from a field where he was playing with other kids and took him inside the factory.



They killed the child by attacking on the head and face with stones. In this incident victim Abdullah's father Golam Mostatfa filed a case with the Kadamtola police station.



Sub Inspector Ershad Hossain of the Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted charge sheet against Hanif and Zahid on Jan 17 in 2018.



