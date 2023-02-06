Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Child Murder

One gets jail unto death, another life term

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court sentenced a man to life term imprisonment unto death and another to life term imprisonment for brutally killing a seven-year-old child in Dhaka's Kadamtali area in 2016.

Judge Md Morshed Alam of Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge court in Dhaka delivered the judgement on Sunday.

The convicts are Md Hanif and Zahid Hossain. Hanif got life long sentence and Zahid got life term imprisonment. Both were fugitive.

The case statement is that deceased Abdullah, the son of Mustafa Mia a resident of the Alibahar area of Shyampur, went missing on Sept 21 in 2016.

His body was found in the mud and water on the premises of the closed Ujala Match Factory in Kadamtali. It was learnt from investigation that a few days before the incident, Hanif, also a resident in the Alibahar area, had splashed water on Abdullah, which led to a shouting match between Hanif and the boy's father.

Mostafa later took the matter to the local Panchayat [arbitration], which irked Hanif and the two scuffled. A few days later, Ayesha had a shouting match with Hanif over the incident, which made Hanif angry enough to vow retribution. The convict Hanif and his cohort Zahid abducted Abdullah from a field where he was playing with other kids and took him inside the factory.

They killed the child by attacking on the head and face with stones. In this incident victim Abdullah's father Golam Mostatfa filed a case with the Kadamtola police station.

Sub Inspector Ershad Hossain of the Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted charge sheet against Hanif and Zahid on Jan 17 in 2018.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Re-delimitation of JS seats to be finalised by June: EC Alamgir
One gets jail unto death, another life term
Adani power from first week of next month: Nasrul
Arrest warrant against BUET teacher Prof Nikhil Ranjan
No action to curb air pollution irks HC
Global businesses must find 'welcoming, environ' in BD: Haas
BD-Malaysia agree to review MoU signed in 2021
Actual costs need to be paid to get gas, electricity: PM


Latest News
Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
65,910 arsenic patients in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft