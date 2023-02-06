Adani power from first week of next month: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Sunday that Bangladesh will get electricity from Adani's Power plant from the first week of March as per schedule.



"The Adani Group is set to commissioning the first unit of Godda power plant on February 28, there is no concern about Adani's electricity import and discussion on Adani's power price issue as all these are baseless," he told the reporters at his Secretariat office.



"Bangladesh will get the electricity from the Indian Company at competitive market price," Nasrul Hamid made it clear.



Adani group has been constructing a 1600 MW power plant having two units with 800 MW generation capacities each at Godda, in Jhadkhand, to export power to Bangladesh through a dedicated transmission line.



Bangladesh Power Development Board signed an agreement with Adani Group for importing 1600 MW of electricity from its Godda, Jharkhand power plant from March, according to the Power Development Board (PDB).



Nasrul Hamid said the first unit of this (Godda) plant will come into operation from March and the second unit of this power plant will come into operation from April 2023.



Mentioning the government's plan to mitigate power demand, the State Minister said the Rampal Power Plant has already come into production, while SS Power and Barisal Power Plant will start generation soon.



Replying to a question of electricity supply situation in the irrigation season, Nasrul Hamid said there is nothing to worry about the electricity supply during the coming irrigation season.



"Several coal based power plants will come into production by this time," he said.



"There is nothing to be panicked about the power supply during the irrigation season," he added.



Describing the fuel situation of the country, the State Minister said government is going to buy eight cargos of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from spot market along with the regular long-term contract of LNG import which will increase our gas supply by this time, he said.



In March, 750 MW electricity from Adani Power Plant in Jharkhand in West Bengal will connect to the national grid.



