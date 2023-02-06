Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Adani power from first week of next month: Nasrul

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Sunday that Bangladesh will get electricity from Adani's Power plant from the first week of March as per schedule.

"The Adani Group is set to commissioning the first unit of Godda power plant on February 28, there is no concern about Adani's electricity import and discussion on Adani's power price issue as all these are baseless," he told the reporters at his Secretariat office.

"Bangladesh will get the electricity from the Indian Company at competitive market price," Nasrul Hamid made it clear.

Adani group has been constructing a 1600 MW power plant having two units with 800 MW generation capacities each at Godda, in Jhadkhand, to export power to Bangladesh through a dedicated transmission line.

Bangladesh Power Development Board signed an agreement with Adani Group for importing 1600 MW of electricity from its Godda, Jharkhand power plant from March, according to the Power Development Board (PDB).

Nasrul Hamid said the first unit of this (Godda) plant will come into operation from March and the second unit of this power plant will come into operation from April 2023.

Mentioning the government's plan to mitigate power demand, the State Minister said the Rampal Power Plant has already come into production, while SS Power and Barisal Power Plant will start generation soon.

Replying to a question of electricity supply situation in the irrigation season, Nasrul Hamid said there is nothing to worry about the electricity supply during the coming irrigation season.
 
"Several coal based power plants will come into production by this time," he said.

"There is nothing to be panicked about the power supply during the irrigation season," he added.

Describing the fuel situation of the country, the State Minister said government is going to buy eight cargos of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from spot market along with the regular long-term contract of LNG import which will increase our gas supply by this time, he said.

In March, 750 MW electricity from Adani Power Plant in Jharkhand in West Bengal will connect to the national grid.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Re-delimitation of JS seats to be finalised by June: EC Alamgir
One gets jail unto death, another life term
Adani power from first week of next month: Nasrul
Arrest warrant against BUET teacher Prof Nikhil Ranjan
No action to curb air pollution irks HC
Global businesses must find 'welcoming, environ' in BD: Haas
BD-Malaysia agree to review MoU signed in 2021
Actual costs need to be paid to get gas, electricity: PM


Latest News
Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
65,910 arsenic patients in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft