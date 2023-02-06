Video
Actual costs need to be paid to get gas, electricity: PM

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said consumers should pay the actual costs to avail gas and electricity supply.

Gas and electricity supply can be provided if all agree to pay the purchasing costs. How much subsidy can be given? And why should we continue to give subsidies?" - she said, adding that the government is providing subsidies to agriculture and food production for the greater interest of thenation.

The PM said this while opening the newly constructed 'Biniyog Bhaban' (Investment Building) of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in Dhaka's Agargaon area.

The Investment Building would be used as the offices of three agencies: BIDA, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), and National Skills Development Authority (NSDA).

Sheikh Hasina said the production cost of per kilowatt electricity is Tk 12, but its price is only Tk 6. Despite this, the government is criticized for electricity tariff, she said.

In the UK, electricity price has been increased by 150 percent. "We have not reached that stage (such a bad situation) yet," she said.

The PM asked the countrymen to make investments in a larger way in the food and agro-processing industries, particularly in the 100 economic zones, which are now being developed throughout the country.

She said there is high demand for food in the world due to the fallout of Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Food prices have soared significantly, she said.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman presided over the opening event, while PM's Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present. BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah delivered the welcome speech.    UNB



Actual costs need to be paid to get gas, electricity: PM


