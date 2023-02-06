Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Encourage people to pay tax, PM asks revenue collectors

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Encourage people to pay tax, PM asks revenue collectors

Encourage people to pay tax, PM asks revenue collectors

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the National Board of Revenue to launch campaigns at the grassroots also for motivating the people to pay tax as the country's socio-economic condition has improved radically in the last 14 years.

"If you carry out campaigns there (Upazila and Union levels) in a good manner, the people will spontaneously come forward (to pay tax). They (taxpayers) are now getting services. So, people will pay tax to avail the services," she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating the Revenue Conference 2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) organised the two-day first such conference to develop the country's revenue management system.

Hasina said the socio-economic condition of the people of the country, including grassroots people, has witnessed a radical change in the last 14 years. "So, there are people in Upazila and even Union level who have the capacity to pay tax," she said.

In this context, she asked all the capable people of the country to pay tax as the government would spend the tax money to enhance services for them.

The PM said the government wants to expand the tax net, instead of increasing the tax rate amid the existing inflation. "We'll have to increase the number of taxpayers," she said.

She said the number of income tax payers is still very low in the country. Actually, it is because the people face many hassles and there is a lack of awareness here.

"There should be no coercion. The people should not be put into any fearful situation. The people will have to be motivated," she added.

PM Hasina asked the people to run business properly ending tax evasion.

Pointing at the NBR officials and employees, the PM asked them to perform their professional duty with a mindset to serve the people.

She asked the authorities concerned to take steps to raise the revenue collection working sincerely in this regard. "It'll have to expand the tax net and motivate the people so that larger number of people pays tax," said the PM.

The two-day revenue conference seeks to raise more awareness about VAT, customs, income tax and online services.

Three seminars on VAT, customs and income tax will take place on the sideline of the conference. There will be information booths as well to make people aware about tax-related issues.

The people could acquire more knowledge about VAT, customs and income tax by visiting the conference.
NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem and NBR members Abdul Mannan Shikder and Pradyut Kumar Sarkar spoke on the occasion.

PM opens newly constructed Revenue Bhaban:
Also on Sunday the premier opened the newly constructed Revenue Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area, which would be used as the NBR head office.

She unveiled the name plaque of the 12-storey building and visited the Revenue Bhaban in the morning.
The Public Works Department constructed the modern and eye-catching building at a cost of Tk 412 crores.

The NBR will fully start office in the new building from March 1, 2023.     �UNB      


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Re-delimitation of JS seats to be finalised by June: EC Alamgir
One gets jail unto death, another life term
Adani power from first week of next month: Nasrul
Arrest warrant against BUET teacher Prof Nikhil Ranjan
No action to curb air pollution irks HC
Global businesses must find 'welcoming, environ' in BD: Haas
BD-Malaysia agree to review MoU signed in 2021
Actual costs need to be paid to get gas, electricity: PM


Latest News
Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
65,910 arsenic patients in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft