

Encourage people to pay tax, PM asks revenue collectors



"If you carry out campaigns there (Upazila and Union levels) in a good manner, the people will spontaneously come forward (to pay tax). They (taxpayers) are now getting services. So, people will pay tax to avail the services," she said.



The premier said this while inaugurating the Revenue Conference 2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) organised the two-day first such conference to develop the country's revenue management system.



Hasina said the socio-economic condition of the people of the country, including grassroots people, has witnessed a radical change in the last 14 years. "So, there are people in Upazila and even Union level who have the capacity to pay tax," she said.



In this context, she asked all the capable people of the country to pay tax as the government would spend the tax money to enhance services for them.



The PM said the government wants to expand the tax net, instead of increasing the tax rate amid the existing inflation. "We'll have to increase the number of taxpayers," she said.



She said the number of income tax payers is still very low in the country. Actually, it is because the people face many hassles and there is a lack of awareness here.



"There should be no coercion. The people should not be put into any fearful situation. The people will have to be motivated," she added.



PM Hasina asked the people to run business properly ending tax evasion.



Pointing at the NBR officials and employees, the PM asked them to perform their professional duty with a mindset to serve the people.



She asked the authorities concerned to take steps to raise the revenue collection working sincerely in this regard. "It'll have to expand the tax net and motivate the people so that larger number of people pays tax," said the PM.



The two-day revenue conference seeks to raise more awareness about VAT, customs, income tax and online services.



Three seminars on VAT, customs and income tax will take place on the sideline of the conference. There will be information booths as well to make people aware about tax-related issues.



The people could acquire more knowledge about VAT, customs and income tax by visiting the conference.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem and NBR members Abdul Mannan Shikder and Pradyut Kumar Sarkar spoke on the occasion.



PM opens newly constructed Revenue Bhaban:

Also on Sunday the premier opened the newly constructed Revenue Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area, which would be used as the NBR head office.



She unveiled the name plaque of the 12-storey building and visited the Revenue Bhaban in the morning.

The Public Works Department constructed the modern and eye-catching building at a cost of Tk 412 crores.



The NBR will fully start office in the new building from March 1, 2023. �UNB



