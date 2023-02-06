

Actor Aziz grievously ill, in CCU



Abdul Aziz has been acting on stage, radio, TV and cinema for the last few decades. He has worked in over 1,600 radio dramas.



While the actor has not been working actively in recent years, he can be regularly seen in the country's most popular magazine programme, "Ittyadi." Abdul Aziz's latest movie, "Rickshaw Girl," directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, is currently awaiting release.



Noted actor Abdul Aziz has been admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital (BIRDEM) in the capital, after he suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday.Abdul Aziz has been acting on stage, radio, TV and cinema for the last few decades. He has worked in over 1,600 radio dramas.While the actor has not been working actively in recent years, he can be regularly seen in the country's most popular magazine programme, "Ittyadi." Abdul Aziz's latest movie, "Rickshaw Girl," directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, is currently awaiting release.