Issue of next President raises storm in tea cups in political circles

The issue of Presidential election has come to the fore in the discussions in the country's political circles since the beginning of the year. Politically aware people have lot of interest and they are eagerly waiting to know about who will be the next President or who is going to Bangabhaban with the responsibility of the highest post of the state.



The President issue is now the main topic of discussion, especially among the leaders and supporters of the ruling Awami League (AL).



As time progresses, the discussion about the matter is also increasing. The discussion has become strong especially among the leaders and activists of AL.



In a parliamentary democracy, the power of the President is limited. The head of the government is the Prime Minister who has the highest power. The President takes most of the important decisions in consultation with the Prime Minister.



Bangladesh is currently governed by a parliamentary democratic system of government. The 12th general elections will be held at the end of this year or in the first week of January next year. The role of the President will be important in some cases during elections.



Many people fear that there may be an attempt to create a crisis in some direction around the next

elections. Some political parties, including BNP, have already raised objections about the current Election Commission.



The parties started a movement to demand a neutral caretaker government instead of the current Awami League government during the elections. In this situation, it has become very uncertain whether the next general elections will be crisis-free. In this context, Awami League will focus on electing a competent person who is acceptable to everyone as the President.



Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, first women Speaker of the Parliament, has been in discussion for a long time. Especially after M Abdul Hamid became the President for the second time, Shirin Sharmin's name came into discussion. She then became the Speaker for the second time.



Important leaders of Awami League -Md Rashidul Alam, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Amir Hossain Amu, Ramesh Chandra Sen- and current cabinet member AKM Muzammel Haque and Prime Minister's Economic Adviser Mashiur Rahman are in discussion.



However, who will get the nomination of Awami League and who will be made the President depends entirely on the decision of the party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



According to the Awami League leaders, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will appoint anyone who can take a position to overcome the crisis with courage, skill and trustworthiness in the future political situation. She will decide for the post of President after considering many things.



AL Organizing Secretary and Jatiya Sangsad Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon told the Daily Observer, "Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will select the most qualified person for the post after considering all the factors. She will consider a person who is trustworthy, responsible and who will uphold the interest of the country."



If Shirin Sharmin is nominated by AL then the country is likely to get a woman as President for first time in the history. A source in the ruling party told this correspondent that Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is likely to become the country's first woman President.



As the ruling party has an absolute majority in parliament, the party nominee will be the next President of the country. The President is elected by the votes of the members of parliament.

AL and its allies took 288 out of 300 seats to claim power for a third consecutive term in the last general elections in 2018.



The incumbent President Abdul Hamid's term is coming to an end in April this year. He has been elected President for two consecutive terms and is serving for 10 consecutive years.



Abdul Hamid is unable to run for re-election as the Bangladesh constitution bars a President from holding office for more than two terms.



Hamid took over as elected President on April 22 in 2013, and was re-elected in 2018.



A new President has to be elected between 90 and 60 days before the completion of the tenure of the incumbent President.



Already the Election Commission (EC) has fixed the schedule of the election on February 19. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal on last Wednesday announced the date of the election after a meeting of election commissioners.



The CEC said that the submission date for the nomination papers would be February 12. The nomination papers will be scrutinised the following day, and the withdrawal date of candidature is February 14, he said.



Before the CEC announcement a meeting was held between Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and CEC Kazi Habibul Awal at Jatiya Sangsad on January 24 about holding the 22nd Presidential election.



