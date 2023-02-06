Video
Matarbari Deep Sea Port construction kicks off in June

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Evaluation of tenders submitted for construction of Matarbari deep sea port project is progressing. Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources said that the drawing and design of the port has been completed. Construction of the Deep sea port is expected to begin in June.

CPA sources said, that construction of the deep sea port would cost Tk 18,000 crore.

Of the  cost, CPA would bear nearly Tk 9,000 crore and  Roads and Highways (RHD) would bear also nearly Tk 9,000 crore.
For the CPA component two tenders were  submitted by foreign contractors.

CPA sources said that Japan's  Mitsui submitted a tender for package number one for civil works. Japan's Penta Ocean submitted tender for package number 2 for procurement of equipment.

No tender was submitted for package number 2(b) for procurement of tug boats.

CPA sources said that the Ministry of Port and Shipping would take the decision for re-tendering  of  this package.

For RHD Component, 14 tenders were submitted, 11 of them by foreign contractors for the construction of  a 25.8 km long 4-lane Port Access Road on new Embankment, construction of 17 bridges, construction of 1.6 km long a 4-lane Matarbari Port North-South Connector Road and improvement of soft soil.

The project comprises of two components i) Construction of a new Port ii) Construction of a new Port Access Road. Construction of new roads in Chakaria and Moheskhali in Cox's Bazar.

The government took loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the project. The first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port, with a container terminal and a multipurpose terminal, is expected to be completed by mid 2026. Construction of the second phase will begin on completion of the first phase.


