Matarbari Deep Sea Port construction kicks off in June

CHATTOGRAM, Evaluation of tenders submitted for construction of Matarbari deep sea port project is progressing. Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources said that the drawing and design of the port has been completed. Construction of the Deep sea port is expected to begin in June.Of the cost, CPA would bear nearly Tk 9,000 crore and Roads and Highways (RHD) would bear also nearly Tk 9,000 crore.For the CPA component two tenders were submitted by foreign contractors.No tender was submitted for package number 2(b) for procurement of tug boats.For RHD Component, 14 tenders were submitted, 11 of them by foreign contractors for the construction of a 25.8 km long 4-lane Port Access Road on new Embankment, construction of 17 bridges, construction of 1.6 km long a 4-lane Matarbari Port North-South Connector Road and improvement of soft soil.The project comprises of two components i) Construction of a new Port ii) Construction of a new Port Access Road. Construction of new roads in Chakaria and Moheskhali in Cox's Bazar.The government took loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the project. The first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port, with a container terminal and a multipurpose terminal, is expected to be completed by mid 2026. Construction of the second phase will begin on completion of the first phase.