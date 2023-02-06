Sri Lanka likely to begin repaying debt to BD from Sept: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that Bangladesh is expected to get back the money borrowed by Sri Lanka from September this year as the country's economic situation is improving.



Bangladesh has set September as the deadline for Sri Lanka to repay the loan, said Foreign Affairs Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen during an exchange of views with reporters regarding his recent visit to Sri Lanka at the state guest house Padma on Sunday. "Sri Lanka is gradually doing better. They are recovering slowly," the Foreign Minister told reporters.



Earlier, Bangladesh Bank had given Sri Lanka another six months to repay its $200 million loan. However, the island nation requested an extension of the debt repayment period due to the prolonged economic crisis. As a friendly country, Bangladesh provided loan assistance to cash-strapped Sri Lanka under a currency swap arrangement in 2021.



For the first time in its history, Bangladesh became a lender by approving a currency swap of $200 million to Sri Lanka, which is struggling with its foreign exchange crisis. The agreement was approved by the Bangladesh Bank under special consideration after Colombo requested emergency liquidity from Dhaka.



The Foreign Minister, who returned home Sunday from Sri Lanka, said the new government in Sri Lanka is running the country 'pretty well.' The Sri Lankan government hopes that they will recover from the problem and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is coming up for support, Momen said.



Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed Sri Lanka's gratitude to the Bangladesh government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the timely assistance as the country battles to rebuild its economy, the Foreign Minister said. "I must say they are very grateful to us," said Foreign Minister Momen.



Sri Lanka and the IMF recently reached a staff-level agreement on a 48-month, $2.9 billion Extended Fund Facility which will also help it secure short-term funds from other donors.



