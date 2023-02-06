Video
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:58 AM
Home Back Page

HC clears way for GM Quader to function as JP Chairman

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Sunday paved the way for GM Quader to act as Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman.

A bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz stayed a Dhaka court order that had prohibited Quader from taking part in JP activities for eight weeks.

The bench stayed the lower court order after hearing Quaders's appeal challenging the lower court order.

The bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the lower court order should not be scrapped.
Quader's lawyer Sheikh Muhammed Serajul Islam told reporters, "there is no legal bar for his client to discharge duties as JP chairman.

On January 19, a Dhaka court imposed a ban asking  GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

On October 4, after expelled leader of Jatiya Party and former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case seeking ban on GM Quader functioning as party chairman and on October 30, the First Joint District Judge Court of Dhaka had issued the temporary ban on  Quader.
 
Quader's appeal to the District Judge to withdraw the ban was rejected on November 16. Quader filed a revision petition in the High Court Division against the temporary ban. After hearing the revision petition, the bench on November 29 suspended the lower court's ban until January 3.


