5 arrested for gang-rape of woman in Basila





The arrested confessed to their crimes during preliminary interrogation, the police officer said. Shafiqul was the 'ringleader' of the gang-rape, police said, adding the woman had hired his rickshaw. Others arrested were fast food shop employee and a truck driver.

They are working to arrest two more in the gang-rape case, said Azimul Haque. The incident occurred on January 25 but came to light on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner AHM Azimul Haque shared the details in a press briefing on Sunday.



All five arrested went into hiding after they realised police were working to arrest them, the officer said.

"We collected the CCTV footage and took information from locals before we arrested them from different locations. They confessed that they were involved in the gang-rape."



The woman was visiting Dhaka from Jashore to see her children, currently in their father's custody near the Basila area. She moved to Jashore four months ago after separating from her husband, a mason.

After failing to locate the new place her ex-husband rented with their children the night before, the woman took a rickshaw from Mohammadpur to Gabtoli to catch a Jashore-bound coach when the rickshaw driver and two of his cohorts abducted her, according to a case statement filed on January 26.



The kidnappers took her to an under-construction building in Basila where two more men joined them, Mohammadpur Police Station chief Md Abul Kalam Azad said, quoting the case details.



One of them acted as lookout while the other four, including the rickshaw driver, raped and assaulted her. People living in the area, hearing her screams, rescued her from the building. The perpetrators, however, managed to flee.



They brought the woman to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police had previously arrested Shaheen Khan, 19, over the gang-rape incident, said the Deputy Commissioner.



"The rapists took away the victim's mobile phone on the day of the incident. Shaheen Khan recovered the phone in Basila and began to use it,"



Police arrested Shaheen Khan in Mohammedpur's Chad Udyan with the mobile phone on January 4, the Deputy Commissioner said.

