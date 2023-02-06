Video
64pc land of Jute Corporation lost to grabbers, JS panel told

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

About 64 per cent of total land of Bangladesh Jute Corporation (BJC) remains illegally occupied by different individuals and organisations.

The BJC informed this on Sunday during a meeting with Parliamentary Standing Committee on Jute and Textiles Ministry.
The total amount of land of BJC is 295.17 acres. Of the total land, 190.04 acres remained illegally occupied while 105.13 acres of land have remained under the possession of the government organisation.

Among the 863 persons including a former state minister have grabbed these properties. Besides, various mosques, temples and madrasas also have grabbed some properties of the BJC.

According to a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, at least 863 individuals or their heirs have grabbed the lands of the BJC. Besides, mosques, madrasahs, temples, government slaughterhouses, Bihari camp, municipality, market, chamber of commerce, rickshaw workers' union, fire stations, educational institutions, health complex, land office, post office, telephone office, local clubs are also in the list of grabbers.

According to the report, BJC's immovable assets include 797 houses, 1,924 trees, 62 office buildings, 120 warehouses, 21 presses, 29 shops, 19 educational institutions, 1 mosque, 1 temple and two machinery.

According to the report, a total of 299 cases of the BJC are continuing in various courts. Among them 14 in the Supreme Court, 86 in the High Court and 187 in lower courts.

In the meeting, it was recommended that a summary of the occupied land of the BJC will be placed before the Prime Minister for recovering of the grabbed land and deposit the money earned by selling the illegally occupied unused land in the state exchequer.

Awami League MP Mirza Azam, chairman of the parliamentary watchdog presided over the meeting.    �UNB


