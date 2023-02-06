Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Door opens for 2,970 more Rohingyas

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, At least 180 Rohingya people of 35 families have been relocated to a transit refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya area from their temporary shelter in Bandarban's Ghumdhum Union Parishad office.

The Rohingya families, along with 2,790 other Rohingya men, women and children, took refuge in the temporary shelter last month when a fire burnt down their camp on the zero point of the district's Tambru borderline following a firefight between two rival groups in Myanmar. Bangladesh authorities said insurgent groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation were engaged in "intermittent shooting", causing a death and an injury.

Border guards on the Bangladesh side earlier said the Rohingya families that fled from the camp would be sent back to the zero point once the situation calmed down.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury on Sunday said that the 35 families were relocated to a transit camp near the Kutupalong area in Ukhiya, based on a decision made by the National Task Force formed to deal with the fresh refugees.

"We'll coordinate the relocation of the remaining Rohingya people soon," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Matarbari Deep Sea Port construction kicks off in June
Sri Lanka likely to begin repaying debt to BD from Sept: Momen
HC clears way for GM Quader to function as JP Chairman
5 arrested for gang-rape of woman in Basila
64pc land of Jute Corporation lost to grabbers, JS panel told
Door opens for 2,970 more Rohingyas
Man shot dead in Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Hajj registration begins on Wednesday


Latest News
Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
65,910 arsenic patients in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft