Door opens for 2,970 more Rohingyas

Cox's Bazar, At least 180 Rohingya people of 35 families have been relocated to a transit refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya area from their temporary shelter in Bandarban's Ghumdhum Union Parishad office.



The Rohingya families, along with 2,790 other Rohingya men, women and children, took refuge in the temporary shelter last month when a fire burnt down their camp on the zero point of the district's Tambru borderline following a firefight between two rival groups in Myanmar. Bangladesh authorities said insurgent groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation were engaged in "intermittent shooting", causing a death and an injury.



Border guards on the Bangladesh side earlier said the Rohingya families that fled from the camp would be sent back to the zero point once the situation calmed down.



Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury on Sunday said that the 35 families were relocated to a transit camp near the Kutupalong area in Ukhiya, based on a decision made by the National Task Force formed to deal with the fresh refugees.



"We'll coordinate the relocation of the remaining Rohingya people soon," he added.



