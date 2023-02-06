Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Man shot dead in Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, A man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp here early Sunday.
Deceased Nurul Boshor, 35, son of Abdus Salam, was a resident of Kutupalong Rohingya camp-2 in the upazila.

Quoting locals, APBn-14 Commander Sayed Harun-Ar-Rashid said Nurul was a security guard of an NGO. He was shot to death while returning home after work in the early hours of Sunday.

Later, being informed, police went to the spot and recovered the body near Abdul Rashid's house. The body bore several bullet wounds on the back and head.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy and legal steps would be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Matarbari Deep Sea Port construction kicks off in June
Sri Lanka likely to begin repaying debt to BD from Sept: Momen
HC clears way for GM Quader to function as JP Chairman
5 arrested for gang-rape of woman in Basila
64pc land of Jute Corporation lost to grabbers, JS panel told
Door opens for 2,970 more Rohingyas
Man shot dead in Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Hajj registration begins on Wednesday


Latest News
Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
65,910 arsenic patients in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft