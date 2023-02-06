Man shot dead in Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

COX'S BAZAR, A man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp here early Sunday.

Deceased Nurul Boshor, 35, son of Abdus Salam, was a resident of Kutupalong Rohingya camp-2 in the upazila.



Quoting locals, APBn-14 Commander Sayed Harun-Ar-Rashid said Nurul was a security guard of an NGO. He was shot to death while returning home after work in the early hours of Sunday.



Later, being informed, police went to the spot and recovered the body near Abdul Rashid's house. The body bore several bullet wounds on the back and head.



Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy and legal steps would be taken in this regard.



