Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:58 AM
Home Back Page

Hajj registration begins on Wednesday

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The registration process for the pilgrims intending to perform Hajj this year under government and private management will start from Wednesday. The registration process will continue till February 23, according to a circular of the Religious Affairs Ministry issued on Sunday.

The pre-registered pilgrims intending to perform Hajj under government management up to serial number 42293 and private management pre-registered pilgrims up to serial number 708364 have been asked to complete their registration within the period, according to the circular.

It said that the pilgrims under government management will have to deposit their Hajj fees of Tk 6,54,015 for 'C' category package at the bank account of 'Sale Proceeds of Hajj Deposit' in the Sonali Bank within the tenure to complete their registration for performing Hajj this year.

This year, the government pilgrims under category 'C' will have to pay Hajj fees of Tk 6,83,015 for completing the registration.

The rests of Tk 29,000 would be adjusted from the fees deposited during the pre-registration. Tk 1,000 from the Tk 30,000 deposited during the pre-registration was excluded as process service charge, it said.


