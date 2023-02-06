

Recognize rubber as agricultural commodity: Garden Owners



"Rubber is known as the white gold of Bangladesh and the demand for rubber products in the country's market such as for producing vehicle tires, tubes, shoes, sandals, hosepipes, foam, and sports goods is increasing.



Although other rubber-producing countries have recognised it as agricultural product, it has not yet been implemented in our country, as a result entrepreneurs remained deprived of all agricultural incentives provided by the government. Syed Moazzem Hossain, advisor of Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association said theses at press conference held at National Press Club on Sunday.



The association demanded recognition of rubber as an agricultural product in developing the sector, as well as technical assistance and financial incentives for developing the sector. The press conference was moderated by President of Rubber Association Muhammad Haroon.



Other demands include renewal of contracts for plots allotted in 80s, low-interest credit to rubber farmers, import of high-yielding seeds from abroad, withdrawal of VAT/tax on domestically produced rubber products. The demand also include an increase in import duty on rubber to protect local rubber industry, stop arbitrary use of Headman report, stop illegal encroachment, land transfer and registration and establishment of rubber research institute.



"The rubber industry is facing extinction due to raids by land robbers and terrorists on several plantations in Chittagong Hill Tracts," Syed Moazzem Hossain said calling for strict vigilance and overall assistance of law and order forces in this regard.



He called on the government to take initiatives to sustain the rubber industry in Lama. "With the help of Quantum Foundation, local people are continuing various activities to disrupt progress of this industry. In this case, social media is used as a tool," he added.



Syed Moazzem Hossain further said plantation is conducted from seedlings imported in the 60s, but its yield capacity is very low and our entrepreneurs are facing financial losses.



Leaders of the organisation proposed to reduce duty from 25 percent and simultaneously increase duty on imported rubber to protect local industry. Besides they also asked for low-interest bank loans to the entrepreneurs in the sector.



Secretary General of Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association Md Mansoor Alam, former president Kamal Uddin, former vice president Zahirul Islam, member of Bangladesh Rubber Board Md Salim and others were also present at the press conference.

