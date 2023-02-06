Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Recognize rubber as agricultural commodity: Garden Owners

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

Recognize rubber as agricultural commodity: Garden Owners

Recognize rubber as agricultural commodity: Garden Owners

Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association has presented an 11 point demand to the government which also includes recognition of rubber as agricultural commodity.

"Rubber is known as the white gold of Bangladesh and the demand for rubber products in the country's market such as for producing vehicle tires, tubes, shoes, sandals, hosepipes, foam, and sports goods is increasing.

Although other rubber-producing countries have recognised it as agricultural product, it has not yet been implemented in our country, as a result entrepreneurs remained deprived of all agricultural incentives provided by the government. Syed Moazzem Hossain, advisor of Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association said theses at press conference held at National Press Club on Sunday.

The association demanded recognition of rubber as an agricultural product in developing the sector, as well as technical assistance and financial incentives for developing the sector. The press conference was moderated by President of Rubber Association Muhammad Haroon.

Other demands include renewal of contracts for plots allotted in 80s, low-interest credit to rubber farmers, import of high-yielding seeds from abroad, withdrawal of VAT/tax on domestically produced rubber products. The demand also include an increase in import duty on rubber to protect local rubber industry, stop arbitrary use of Headman report, stop illegal encroachment, land transfer and registration and establishment of rubber research institute.

"The rubber industry is facing extinction due to raids by land robbers and terrorists on several plantations in Chittagong Hill Tracts," Syed Moazzem Hossain said calling for strict vigilance and overall assistance of law and order forces in this regard.

He called on the government to take initiatives to sustain the rubber industry in Lama. "With the help of Quantum Foundation, local people are continuing various activities to disrupt progress of this industry. In this case, social media is used as a tool," he added.

Syed Moazzem Hossain further said plantation is conducted from seedlings imported in the 60s, but its yield capacity is very low and our entrepreneurs are facing financial losses.

Leaders of the organisation proposed to reduce duty from 25 percent and simultaneously increase duty on imported rubber to protect local industry. Besides they also asked for low-interest bank loans to the entrepreneurs in the sector.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association Md Mansoor Alam, former president Kamal Uddin, former vice president Zahirul Islam, member of Bangladesh Rubber Board Md Salim and others were also present at the press conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IDCOL to get 140.5m euro German loan to boost energy efficiency
Recognize rubber as agricultural commodity: Garden Owners
Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
Palak meets head of Saudi telecom firm STC in Riyadh
Zenith Life settled Tk 5.26 cr insurance claims last year
MetLife BD paid off Tk 2,548 cr insurance claims in 2022
Potato export to Russia to resume this year: Razzaque
Pak Govt borrows almost 5 times more from banks in July-Jan


Latest News
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
65,910 arsenic patients in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft