Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Feb 5: Indian companies are still buying Russian oil using dollars after Dubai's Mashreq Bank declined to handle payments from at least two refiners in Emirati Dirhams as requested by the supplier, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Russia has been hit by sanctions from the United States and allies following its invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has requested some buyers of its commodities pay using roubles or other currencies than the dollar and euro which its contracts are typically priced in.

Traders supplying Russian oil in July had asked at least two Indian companies to settle in dirham. An invoice from one of the refiners showed oil payments were calculated in dollars while payment was requested in dirhams.

The invoice showed payments to be made to Gazprom bank via Mashreq Bank, its correspondent bank in Dubai. Mashreq has a branch in New York, according to its website.

The three sources said the dirham payments did not go through because Mashreq declined to facilitate the trade. The reason could not be established.

The US Treasury, Mashreq Bank and Gazprombank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
One of the sources said that the payments were eventually handled by the Abu Dhabi branch of the State Bank of India and settled in U.S. dollars.

The State Bank of India did not respond to a email seeking comment.Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IDCOL to get 140.5m euro German loan to boost energy efficiency
Recognize rubber as agricultural commodity: Garden Owners
Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
Palak meets head of Saudi telecom firm STC in Riyadh
Zenith Life settled Tk 5.26 cr insurance claims last year
MetLife BD paid off Tk 2,548 cr insurance claims in 2022
Potato export to Russia to resume this year: Razzaque
Pak Govt borrows almost 5 times more from banks in July-Jan


Latest News
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
65,910 arsenic patients in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft