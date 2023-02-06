Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail

Feb 5: Indian companies are still buying Russian oil using dollars after Dubai's Mashreq Bank declined to handle payments from at least two refiners in Emirati Dirhams as requested by the supplier, according to three sources familiar with the matter.



Russia has been hit by sanctions from the United States and allies following its invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has requested some buyers of its commodities pay using roubles or other currencies than the dollar and euro which its contracts are typically priced in.



Traders supplying Russian oil in July had asked at least two Indian companies to settle in dirham. An invoice from one of the refiners showed oil payments were calculated in dollars while payment was requested in dirhams.



The invoice showed payments to be made to Gazprom bank via Mashreq Bank, its correspondent bank in Dubai. Mashreq has a branch in New York, according to its website.



The three sources said the dirham payments did not go through because Mashreq declined to facilitate the trade. The reason could not be established.



The US Treasury, Mashreq Bank and Gazprombank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One of the sources said that the payments were eventually handled by the Abu Dhabi branch of the State Bank of India and settled in U.S. dollars.



The State Bank of India did not respond to a email seeking comment.Reuters



