

Palak meets head of Saudi telecom firm STC in Riyadh



During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including the development and growth of emerging telecommunication and information technology sectors in the two countries, said a release issued in Dhaka on Sunday. They put emphasis on working together on research, development and technology innovation and knowledge sharing in these sectors.



The ICT State Minister informed the Saudi STC chairman about the overall development and progress of ICT and Telecommunication sector in Bangladesh.



The chairman praised the ongoing development and rapid transformation of Bangladesh's ICT sector, the release added. Chief executive officer of Saudi Telecommunication Company and senior officials were also present, among others, during the meeting.



Palak left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia to attend the 2nd general assembly of "Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)" on February 4 (Saturday). The conference will be held from February 5 to 9 at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh.



During this visit, the state minister is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with Minister of Communication and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, Secretary General of Digital Cooperation Organization Dima Al Yahia, Global Tech Conference Leap CEO Dr Abdul Rahman Al Jadayir and National Cyber Security Authority of Saudi Arabia Engineer Majed Mohammad Almajid. Palak is expected to return home on February 10.



