Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Zenith Life settled Tk 5.26 cr insurance claims last year

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Zenith Islami Life Insurance, operating since 2013, paid insurance claims of around 1,000 customers worth Tk 5.26 crore last year.

The insurance company says it currently has no insurance claims pending. Customers insurance claims are settled within 7 days of submission of required documents.

The chief executive officer of the company, SM Nuruzzaman, said Zenith Islami Life is the only company in the country that pays the claim only when the insurance claim documents are sent online.

In this case customers need not send original documents. The claim is settled in just 7 working days of raising the claim with necessary documents. This fourth generation insurance company pays claims even in less time.

SM Nuruzzaman also said all insurance claims are paid to customer's bank account or through mobile banking. In this case, no customer has to waste time to receive the insurance claim cheque.

No harassment take place at head office or branch office of the company. Even check cashing does not require customer to visit the bank. Customers receive their insurance money in time.

According to Zenith Islami Life, the total number of insurance claims raised by the company in 2022 was 996 involving insurance claims is Tk 5.26 crore. Tk 96.99 lakh for 46 death claims; Tk 26.22 lakh for 89 health insurance claims; Tk 24.88 lakh for 10 overdue claims; Tk 3.72 crore for 821 SB.
Earlier, a total of 741 insurance claims were raised in Zenith Islami Life in 2021. The company paid Tk 3.7 crore against these claims. The claims included 34 death claims of group insurance and individual insurance, 27 health insurance claims, 5 lapsed claims, 633 633 SB and 42 surrender value (SB).

Investments in Zenith Islami Life, a fourth-generation insurance company increased by 45 percent last year. The total investment of the company in 2022 is Tk 28.22 crore which was Tk 19.51 crore in 2021.
Compared to 2021, Zenith Islami Life's investment in 2022 increased by Tk 8.70 crore. Currently the total assets of the company are Tk 38 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IDCOL to get 140.5m euro German loan to boost energy efficiency
Recognize rubber as agricultural commodity: Garden Owners
Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
Palak meets head of Saudi telecom firm STC in Riyadh
Zenith Life settled Tk 5.26 cr insurance claims last year
MetLife BD paid off Tk 2,548 cr insurance claims in 2022
Potato export to Russia to resume this year: Razzaque
Pak Govt borrows almost 5 times more from banks in July-Jan


Latest News
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
65,910 arsenic patients in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft