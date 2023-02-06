Zenith Life settled Tk 5.26 cr insurance claims last year

Zenith Islami Life Insurance, operating since 2013, paid insurance claims of around 1,000 customers worth Tk 5.26 crore last year.



The insurance company says it currently has no insurance claims pending. Customers insurance claims are settled within 7 days of submission of required documents.



The chief executive officer of the company, SM Nuruzzaman, said Zenith Islami Life is the only company in the country that pays the claim only when the insurance claim documents are sent online.



In this case customers need not send original documents. The claim is settled in just 7 working days of raising the claim with necessary documents. This fourth generation insurance company pays claims even in less time.



SM Nuruzzaman also said all insurance claims are paid to customer's bank account or through mobile banking. In this case, no customer has to waste time to receive the insurance claim cheque.



No harassment take place at head office or branch office of the company. Even check cashing does not require customer to visit the bank. Customers receive their insurance money in time.



According to Zenith Islami Life, the total number of insurance claims raised by the company in 2022 was 996 involving insurance claims is Tk 5.26 crore. Tk 96.99 lakh for 46 death claims; Tk 26.22 lakh for 89 health insurance claims; Tk 24.88 lakh for 10 overdue claims; Tk 3.72 crore for 821 SB.

Earlier, a total of 741 insurance claims were raised in Zenith Islami Life in 2021. The company paid Tk 3.7 crore against these claims. The claims included 34 death claims of group insurance and individual insurance, 27 health insurance claims, 5 lapsed claims, 633 633 SB and 42 surrender value (SB).



Investments in Zenith Islami Life, a fourth-generation insurance company increased by 45 percent last year. The total investment of the company in 2022 is Tk 28.22 crore which was Tk 19.51 crore in 2021.

Compared to 2021, Zenith Islami Life's investment in 2022 increased by Tk 8.70 crore. Currently the total assets of the company are Tk 38 crore.



