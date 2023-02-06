Video
Potato export to Russia to resume this year: Razzaque

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said Bangladesh will resume exporting potatoes to Russia this year.

"Prior to Russia's ban, a huge amount of potatoes used to be exported from the country. As Russia has lifted the ban, initiative has been taken to export potatoes again," the minister told reporters after his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy on Sunday, an official release said.  

Russia imposed a ban on Bangladesh's potato owing to detection of 'Brown rot' disease in potato in 2014. It was lifted in March 2022 as the Bangladesh government took measures to make potatoes safe and bacteria-free.

Apart from potatoes, Russia is also interested in buying mangoes, cauliflowers and cabbages from Bangladesh as Bangladeshi mangoes and cauliflowers are quite delicious and of high quality, said Russian Ambassador.

"I want to take mangoes and cauliflower to Russia as early as possible," he added. During the meeting, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to import Di-ammonium phosphate DAP and potassium fertilisers from Russia was discussed.

Bangladesh imports potassium from Russia, the Agriculture Minister said, adding that a 'MoU' still exists between the two countries in this regard, which will be renewed.

"At the same time, we want to bring DAP fertilizer from Russia. A MoU in this regard will be signed soon," he added.


