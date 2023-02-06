Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak Govt borrows almost 5 times more from banks in July-Jan

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

KARACHI, Feb 5: The PMLN-led coalition government borrowings from banks swelled over 377 per cent to Rs1,398 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year compared to Rs293bn in the same period last year.

The bank advances to the private sector plunged 49.5 per cent during the July-January period of 2022-23, suggesting an economic slowdown.

Amid revenue shortfalls, the PDM government kept borrowing aggressively from banks through treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) auctions to meet its growing expenditures at very high-interest rates.

The banks are parking their maximum liquidity in the government papers to earn record risk-free profits as high as 17.9pc, hence are reluctant to take a risk to extend loans to the private sector at high markup rates.

The government has announced a plan to borrow Rs5.7 trillion more in the next two and half months from banks.

The growing borrowing is adding very costly debt to the governments stock of domestic debts. The cumulative domestic debts reached Rs33.596 trillion by Nov 30, 2022. The debts accumulated through scheduled banks reached Rs14.63tr by end of FY22.

The direct impact of higher government borrowing from banks was a massive drop in lending to the private sector amid growing risks due to a high-interest rate, as it also reflected a slowdown in economic activities.

The private sector credit off-take fell to Rs396.7bn during July-January compared to Rs785.8bn in the same period last year, indicating the economic growth rate could hardly be 2pc in FY23.

While domestic investment has hit the bottom rock, the banks are also reluctant to extend loans to the private sector. Most of the borrowing from the private sector is short-term.

The State Bank of Pakistan in its report reveals that the conventional banks provided Rs416.7bn to the private sector in 7MFY23 compared to Rs520bn last year. It borrowed Rs90.8bn from Islamic banks compared to Rs103.9bn in the same period last year.

However, the Islamic banking branches of commercial banks experienced a different situation since they are still receiving debt retirement from the private sector. The Islamic branches noted a net retirement of Rs110.8bn in 7MFY23 against lending of Rs161.8bn in the same period of last year. The Islamic branches lending in FY22 was Rs401bn compared to Rs224bn in the preceding year FY21. Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IDCOL to get 140.5m euro German loan to boost energy efficiency
Recognize rubber as agricultural commodity: Garden Owners
Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
Palak meets head of Saudi telecom firm STC in Riyadh
Zenith Life settled Tk 5.26 cr insurance claims last year
MetLife BD paid off Tk 2,548 cr insurance claims in 2022
Potato export to Russia to resume this year: Razzaque
Pak Govt borrows almost 5 times more from banks in July-Jan


Latest News
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
65,910 arsenic patients in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft