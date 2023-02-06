TikTok updates account enforcement to support creators

To support creators on the platform, TikTok, an entertainment platform powered by creativity, self-expression, and heart that creators put into making authentic content, announced an updated system for account enforcement, which aims to facilitate a smoother experience on TikTok while creating content.



TikTok's Community Guidelines explain the behaviors and content that are not allowed on the platform. Moreover, TikTok takes action on their content to keep the platform safe when people violate policies, says a press release.



To allow for a better user experience, TikTok has updated the account enforcement system to better act against repeat offenders and help the platform to quickly remove harmful accounts, while promoting a more consistent experience for the majority of creators.



The existing account enforcement system leverages different types of restrictions, like temporary bans from posting or commenting, to prevent abuse of product features while teaching people about policies, in order to reduce future violations. While this approach has been effective in reducing harmful content, TikTok heard from creators that it can be confusing to navigate.



It can disproportionately impact creators who rarely and unknowingly violate a policy, while potentially being less efficient at deterring those who repeatedly violate them. Repeat violators tend to follow a pattern analysis has found that almost 90% violate using the same feature consistently, and over 75% violate the same policy category repeatedly.



To better address this, TikTok is updating the account enforcement system to support the creator community and remove repeat offenders from the platform.



Under the new system, if someone posts content that violates one of TikTok's Community Guidelines, the account will accrue a strike as the content is removed. If an account meets the threshold of strikes within either a product feature (i.e. Comments) or policy (i.e. Bullying and Harassment), it will be permanently banned.



Those policy thresholds can vary depending on a violation's potential to cause harm to community members for example, there may be a stricter threshold for violating TikTok policy against promoting hateful ideologies, than for sharing low-harm spam.