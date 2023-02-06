FSIBL holds annual business development confce



The Annual Business Development Conference-2023 of First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden recently, says a press release.Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank presided over the conference.Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. ZahurulHaque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s), all Zonal Heads, Divisional Heads and Branch Managers of the Bank participated in the conference.The conference reviewed the operational performances of individual branches for the year of 2022 and delivered directions to attain targets set for the year of 2023.