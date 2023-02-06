

BAFF holds Islamic Finance Conference



Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, the Director General of BIBM addressed the conferecne as chief guest. The guests of honour of the conference were Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Humaira Azam, Managing Director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited, says a press release.



The special addresses were given by Omar Mustafa Ansari, Secretary General of AAOIFI, Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia Limited and Mahmud Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Information Solution Limited (MISL). MISL was the title sponsor of the conference.



Dr. Md. Mahabbat Hossain, the President of BAFF and Associate Professor of BIBM, gave the welcome speech. A.K.M Mizanur Rahman, Convenor of the conference and EVP & Head of Islamic Banking, Eastern Bank Limited gave the vote of thanks.



The �BAFF-Ababil Islamic Finance Conference 2023� has received the presence of around 300 local and international Islamic banking and finance professional including 250 AAOIFI fellows.



At the conference, Md. Fariduddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB), has received the �BAFF M. AzizulHuq Award 2023� and CSBIB has received the �BAFF Shah Abdul Hannan Award 2023� for contributions to the development of Islamic banking in Bangladesh. In addition, six other individuals have received �BAFF Award 2023� for their contributions in promoting AAOIFI standards and Islamic Finance literacy in Bangladesh.



The conference has also seen the unveiling of a writing collection of M. Azizul Huq title �Bangladesh Marches Towards Islamic Banking� and also books on Islamic Fin Tech and Islamic economics.



Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker, Ex-Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Director General of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited Training and Research Institute and Islamic Scholar Mawlana Shah Waliullah were present in the conference among others.



The Bangladeshi AAOIFI Fellows Forum-BAFF organised 3rd Islamic Finance Conference at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium on Saturday. The Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) is a Bahrain-based international standard setter for Islamic banking and financial institutions.Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, the Director General of BIBM addressed the conferecne as chief guest. The guests of honour of the conference were Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Humaira Azam, Managing Director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited, says a press release.The special addresses were given by Omar Mustafa Ansari, Secretary General of AAOIFI, Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia Limited and Mahmud Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Information Solution Limited (MISL). MISL was the title sponsor of the conference.Dr. Md. Mahabbat Hossain, the President of BAFF and Associate Professor of BIBM, gave the welcome speech. A.K.M Mizanur Rahman, Convenor of the conference and EVP & Head of Islamic Banking, Eastern Bank Limited gave the vote of thanks.The �BAFF-Ababil Islamic Finance Conference 2023� has received the presence of around 300 local and international Islamic banking and finance professional including 250 AAOIFI fellows.At the conference, Md. Fariduddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB), has received the �BAFF M. AzizulHuq Award 2023� and CSBIB has received the �BAFF Shah Abdul Hannan Award 2023� for contributions to the development of Islamic banking in Bangladesh. In addition, six other individuals have received �BAFF Award 2023� for their contributions in promoting AAOIFI standards and Islamic Finance literacy in Bangladesh.The conference has also seen the unveiling of a writing collection of M. Azizul Huq title �Bangladesh Marches Towards Islamic Banking� and also books on Islamic Fin Tech and Islamic economics.Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker, Ex-Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Director General of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited Training and Research Institute and Islamic Scholar Mawlana Shah Waliullah were present in the conference among others.