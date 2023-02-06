

SIBL signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank A participation agreement was recently signed between Bangladesh Bank and Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) to avail Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF).Bangladesh Bank has formed BDT 10 thousand crore funds for exporters to continue developing and expanding export-oriented industries, says a press release.Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, formally handed over the agreement document to Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL. Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, was present as special guest, and senior officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.