

Dhaka Bank ink deal to participate in EFPF



Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder and Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd recently exchanged a participating agreement signed at Bangladesh Bank Head Office to utilize Export Facilitation Pre-Finance Fund (EFPF) of BDT.10,000 Cr. in order to facilitate local export oriented industries (both direct and deemed exporters) by providing pre-finance facility against their import/local-procurement of raw materials though BBLC.Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md. Nasser and Director of Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of Bangladesh Bank Maksuda Begum, SEVP and Head of RMG Division of Dhaka Bank Ltd. Mukarram Hossain Chowdhury were also present on the occasion on behalf of their respective organisations.