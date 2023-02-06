BMCCI holds seminar on doing business in Bangladesh



The Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) Saturday organised its 6th LegalTalk seminar on doing business in Bangladesh.



Barrister Nihad Kabir, senior partner at Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed and Associates, discussed the relevant legal issues and guidelines on several policies that make doing business easier in Bangladesh.



BMCCI Senior Vice-President Shabbir Ahmed Khan said the seminar was organised for those who want to understand the law that corresponds with doing business in Bangladesh.



The participants got to know about the Competition Act, dispute resolution, and other issues like company law, Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, and technical know-how related to doing business in Bangladesh. bdnews24.com



