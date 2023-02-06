Video
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:56 AM
Home Business

11th Tourism Fair opens in city on March 2

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) -- the 11th of its kind will open in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Agargaon from March 2 to 4, organizers said.

The fair will be organised by Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB). US-Bangla Group will be title sponsor of the fair. The information was revealed in a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Sunday.

TOAB president Shiblul Azam Qureshi, Trade and Fair Director Anwar Hossain, Acting Managing Director of Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon Anwar Islam Sarkar, Additional DIG Tourist Police Abu Sufian, first vice-president of TOAB A Rauf, among others were present on the occasion.

Anwar Hossain said India, Maldives, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Japan and Turkey will participate in the fair. It will have 150 stalls with 16 pavilions in 3 halls.

Shiblul Azam Qureshi said, "This fair is organized to highlight the country's tourism prospects in front of the world. Our country is full of tourist places. But there is less publicity. Positive campaigns are needed" he added.

In many countries, he said Bangladesh is known as a land of floods, droughts, famines and militancy. There is no publicity that these issues already date back in the past. Campaigns. He said many countries in the world have given us identity of red alert country following Holy Artisan incident. But there is no effective campaign to take down the yellow alert.
 
Abu Sufian said, "Everyone has a role in tourism development. Tourist Police has been working since 2013. We are also helping to develop security. Hotline is supporting to provide tourism information."
Anwarul Islam Sarkar said, We have not been able so far to brand Bangladesh as a tourist potential country though there is huge potential in this sector. Hasnain Rafiq, Chief Operating Officer of First Trip, said, "Customers and tourists want everything at fingertips. That's what we want to do."

Shiblul Azam Qureshi said, special attraction will be Sajek and Tangua's Haor stall. The issue of Kaptai Lake will be highlighted. Foreign tourists are not coming much in Corona. However, the corona in local tourism has been more than the previous time.

In response to question why tourism in Bangladesh is so expensive, he said since 2007, TOAB has been successful in promoting local tourism but hotel cost remains high.

Abu Sufian said security is still not getting enough importance, though thefts and robberies have decreased in Cox's Bazar. Out of 42 tourism offices in the country not all are operational for lack of manpower. But police outposts, highway police are working to give protection to tourists.

The title sponsorship agreement was signed between US Bangla Group and TOAB. Fast Trip Operating Officer Hasnain Rafiq and Trade Fair Director of TOAB Anwar Hossain singed the title document.


