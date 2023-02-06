

Advanced medical treatments available in Ctg: Health experts



The event brought together hospital consultants, management, and media personnel to discuss the challenges and sufferings patients face while seeking medical treatment abroad.



Samir Singh, COO of Evercare Hospital Chattogram Said: ''Patients who choose to seek medical treatment abroad often face a number of difficulties, including language barriers, unfamiliar healthcare systems, long wait times, and high costs. In addition, being away from home and loved ones can add stress and emotional strain to an already difficult situation.



"Moreover, patients often need to travel back and forth for follow-up treatments, adding to the financial burden and disrupting their daily lives. Additionally, obtaining a medical visa and navigating the visa waiting period can also be a challenge, and caregivers may need to take time off from work to provide support."



Dr Deepak Singh, Director, Medical Services, Evercare Hospital Chattogram said "Evercare Hospital, with its state-of-the-art facilities and experienced medical professionals, offers top-notch medical care right here in Chattogram, eliminating the need for patients to travel abroad. The aim of this roundtable is to educate the public on the availability of advanced medical treatments and services in Chattogram, and to highlight the advantages of seeking treatment locally".



Dr Md Surman Ali, Senior Consultant, General, and Laparoscopic surgery said" We Evercare Hospital is committed to providing the highest quality of medical care to the people of Chattogram. By hosting this roundtable discussion, we hope to raise awareness about the availability of advanced medical treatments in the city and encourage people to seek the best care possible close to home".



The event covered a range of topics, including the latest medical advancements, the cost benefits of seeking treatment in Evercare Hospital compared to abroad, and the challenges and sufferings patients face while seeking treatment abroad. The roundtable also discussed the added difficulties of traveling back and forth for follow-up treatments, the emotional toll it takes on patients and their families, and the difficulties in obtaining a medical visa and navigating the visa waiting period.



Evercare Hospital has achieved several milestones, including the first-ever awake craniotomy surgery, Bone Marrow Transplantation, bilateral knee replacement surgery, cervical dystonia using Botox, stroke thrombolysis procedure, brain tumor removal surgery, Thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR)procedure, MIS (Minimally Invasive Surgery) procedure to repair fractured vertebrae and Pediatric Cardiology procedure.

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 5: Evercare Hospital Chattogram has arranged a roundtable discussion on "Why Go Abroad for Treatment? All Kinds of Treatment Available in Evercare Hospital Chattogram" on Sunday at Evercare Hospital auditorium.The event brought together hospital consultants, management, and media personnel to discuss the challenges and sufferings patients face while seeking medical treatment abroad.Samir Singh, COO of Evercare Hospital Chattogram Said: ''Patients who choose to seek medical treatment abroad often face a number of difficulties, including language barriers, unfamiliar healthcare systems, long wait times, and high costs. In addition, being away from home and loved ones can add stress and emotional strain to an already difficult situation."Moreover, patients often need to travel back and forth for follow-up treatments, adding to the financial burden and disrupting their daily lives. Additionally, obtaining a medical visa and navigating the visa waiting period can also be a challenge, and caregivers may need to take time off from work to provide support."Dr Deepak Singh, Director, Medical Services, Evercare Hospital Chattogram said "Evercare Hospital, with its state-of-the-art facilities and experienced medical professionals, offers top-notch medical care right here in Chattogram, eliminating the need for patients to travel abroad. The aim of this roundtable is to educate the public on the availability of advanced medical treatments and services in Chattogram, and to highlight the advantages of seeking treatment locally".Dr Md Surman Ali, Senior Consultant, General, and Laparoscopic surgery said" We Evercare Hospital is committed to providing the highest quality of medical care to the people of Chattogram. By hosting this roundtable discussion, we hope to raise awareness about the availability of advanced medical treatments in the city and encourage people to seek the best care possible close to home".The event covered a range of topics, including the latest medical advancements, the cost benefits of seeking treatment in Evercare Hospital compared to abroad, and the challenges and sufferings patients face while seeking treatment abroad. The roundtable also discussed the added difficulties of traveling back and forth for follow-up treatments, the emotional toll it takes on patients and their families, and the difficulties in obtaining a medical visa and navigating the visa waiting period.Evercare Hospital has achieved several milestones, including the first-ever awake craniotomy surgery, Bone Marrow Transplantation, bilateral knee replacement surgery, cervical dystonia using Botox, stroke thrombolysis procedure, brain tumor removal surgery, Thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR)procedure, MIS (Minimally Invasive Surgery) procedure to repair fractured vertebrae and Pediatric Cardiology procedure.