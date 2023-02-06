Software, ICT MFS firms now can open ERQ accounts

Bangladesh Bank instructed all the authorized dealer banks (ADs) to allow software exporters, ICT and mobile financial service providers to open exporters' retention quota accounts (ERQ).



In this regard the central bank issued a letter on Sunday to all the AD banks that they will open ERQ accounts for software exporters, ICT and mobile financial providers and others who earn foreign currencies.



The letter said the ADs will transfer a certain amount of foreign currency money (BB instructed limit) to the exporters ERQ account that they can go for their online payments abroad against bonafide requirements.



Mobile financial service providers who help repatriating wage earners money are also included to open ERQ account that they can spend money in abroad to promote for more remittance though MFS.

ADs are also advised to issue international credit/debit/prepaid cards for nominated officials of companies, and freelancers against the balances held in their ERQ accounts.



Non-ADs providing banking services to freelancers shall make arrangements with nearby ADs/CTPCs/head offices/principal offices for opening ERQ accounts and issuing international cards, the BB circular said adding settlement account services to MFSPs shall arrange to open ERQ accounts and to issue international cards to freelancers in accordance with BB previous guidelines.



As usual, ADs shall comply with regulatory instructions including reporting routine and regulations relating to taxes. Please bring the contents of this circular letter to the notice of all your constituents and ensure meticulous compliance thereof.



Due to this software exporters, ICT services, business services, professional/research and advisory services provided by resident Bangladeshis will get a boost as they will be allowed to spend money from their approved ERQ accounts for more promotion and marketing in abroad.



It is to help ICT companies, freelancers and other cross border service providers to bring their income in foreign currency into the country, the BB circular said.



ADs are advised to provide ERQ account services to service exporters so as to enable them to carry out remittance transactions from these accounts.

