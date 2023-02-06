112 flats at Agargaon to be built for parliament staff

The government has taken a project titled 'Construction of 112 residential flats for government officials of Parliament Secretariat at Agargaon at a cost of Tk 98.21 crore to accommodate parliament officials and employees who are yet find official housing facilities.



The project aims at ensuring improved and healthy housing for government employees. Satyajit Karmakar, the former member of physical infrastructure division in charge of the project and current planning secretary said adding the project implementation will make possible better services by ensuring healthy accommodation for officials.



The project has been recommended to the ECNEC for approval. "After receiving the proposal from the ministry of Housing and Public Works, the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting held on November 9 last year appraised it and recommended to the ECNEC.



If approved, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works will implement the project by December 2025. The project proposal cited an order of the Prime Minister which said government employees must get official housing facilities and it should increase from 8 per cent to 40 per cent.

Accordingly, the department of housing and public works has taken initiatives to resolve residential problems of government employees across the country.



Parliament Secretariat currently has 1,327 employees and 819 of them have accommodation facilities. In the fourth meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of the Eleventh National Assembly on October 6, 2019, it was decided to build 2 multi-storied buildings on vacant land adjacent to 448 government flats in Agargaon area.



This project has proposed to demolish existing dilapidated tinsheds and other temporary structures and build a 15 floor building of 1,250 square feet flats and another 15 floor residential building of 1,000 square feet flats. Total number of flats estimated at 112.



The project component also include building a 185.80 sq. mtrs power sub-station cum PWD office, a reservoir of 1 lakh gallon of water, installation of a deep tube well, water supply system, STP and sewage system.



It will also accommodate rainwater harvesting, 1,381.82 square meters of internal roads and footpaths, 363.68 meters of master drain, 2,745.53 meters of boundary walls, 10 gondolas (maintenance equipment for high-rise buildings), one sub-stations, 2 diesel stations, four lifts, fire fighting system and power generator.

