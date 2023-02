CHATTOGRAM, Feb 5: A fire broke out at a vegetable market in Pahartoli area of Chattogram on Saturday night. The blaze erupted in the market around 12:15am.





Abdul Hamid, Chattogram Divisional Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service, said five units of the fire department rushed there after the fire broke out and doused the fire at around 1:45am.





Primary cause of the fire has not been identified yet, the official added. �UNB