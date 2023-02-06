Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

C-19: BD logs 9 more cases

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Bangladesh reported nine more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,609, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,443 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity drop to 0.34 per cent against the 2,658 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent while the recovery rate rose to 97.87 per cent.
Bangladesh reported its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 of the same year.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire doused at Ctg vegetable market
DMP arrests 39 for selling, consuming drugs in city
C-19: BD logs 9 more cases
Dengue: One more dies, five patients hospitalised
Democracy index progress proves BNP’s criticism baseless: Hasan
RAB-13 arrests accused rapist from Ashulia in Dhaka
Consumers suffer as LPG gas price higher than govt-fixed rate in Khulna market
Nat’l Public Library Day observed in Rajshahi


Latest News
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Bangladesh to get Adani’s electricity from March
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft