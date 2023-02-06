Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dengue: One more dies, five patients hospitalised

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

One more dengue patient died and five people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to eight this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Of the new patients, three were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and two outside it.

Thirty-two dengue patients, including 19 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS. So far, the DGHS has recorded 593 dengue cases and 553 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

Also, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire doused at Ctg vegetable market
DMP arrests 39 for selling, consuming drugs in city
C-19: BD logs 9 more cases
Dengue: One more dies, five patients hospitalised
Democracy index progress proves BNP’s criticism baseless: Hasan
RAB-13 arrests accused rapist from Ashulia in Dhaka
Consumers suffer as LPG gas price higher than govt-fixed rate in Khulna market
Nat’l Public Library Day observed in Rajshahi


Latest News
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Bangladesh to get Adani’s electricity from March
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft