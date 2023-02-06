Dengue: One more dies, five patients hospitalised

One more dengue patient died and five people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning.





With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to eight this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Of the new patients, three were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and two outside it.





Thirty-two dengue patients, including 19 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS. So far, the DGHS has recorded 593 dengue cases and 553 recoveries.





The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.





Also, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. �UNB