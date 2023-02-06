RAB-13 arrests accused rapist from Ashulia in Dhaka

RANGPUR, Feb 5: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested an accused rapist on charge of raping a girl of Badarganj upazila in Rangpur from Sripur area in Ashulia upazila of Dhaka on Saturday.

"The arrested man is Md Litun Mian, 28, son of Md Abdul Karim of village Sangkarpur Mandalpara in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur district," said a press release issued here today.

As per a case filed by the victim with Badarganj police station in Rangpur on January 14 last, the accused raped her and promising her to marry.

"The accused refused to marry her when she created pressure on him and threatened her not to disclose their relations," the release said.

Alongside the police, the Crime Prevention Specialised Company (CPSC) of RAB-13 enforced intelligence activities and started a shadow investigation into the case to nab the absconding rapist.

On a tip off, an operational team of the CPSC of RAB-13 jointly with the Crime Prevention Company (CPC) of RAB-10 at Jatrabari conducted a raid at Sripur area and arrested Litun Mian on Saturday.

For taking further legal actions against the arrested rapist, the elite force handed him over to Badarganj police station in Rangpur, the release added. BSS



