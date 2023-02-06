Video
Monday, 6 February, 2023
Nat’l Public Library Day observed in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

RAJSHAHI, Feb 5: The National Public Library Day-2023 was observed in Rajshahi in a befitting manner on Sunday with the call of enlightening people after the best uses of public libraries.

Marking the day, the divisional public library and district administration jointly organised a discussion in the conference hall of the divisional public library.

"Smart Library Smart Bangladesh" was the main theme of the day this year.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Joya Maria Perera addressed the discussion as chief and special guests respectively, while assistant director of the divisional public library Masud Rana was in the chair.

Vice-principal of Rajshahi New Government Degree College Prof Waliul Alam, Rajshahi Divisional Councilor of Bangladesh Library Association Abdullah Al Bashir and local unit president Nurun Nabi also spoke.     �BSS


