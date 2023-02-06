

Fate of Asia Cup 2023 to be decided in March



Pakistan are the hosts of the forthcoming Asia Cup but India are unwilling to make visit in Pakistan. The uncertainty began there. Pakistan new board president Najam Sethi threatened in reply that they will not go to India to take part in the upcoming World Cup this year if India don't come to Pakistan.



During the meeting on Sunday, the boards therefore, couldn't make a decision.

"The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023", said an ACC official media release.



It is expected that Pakistan will host the event in a neutral venue like the one Sri Lanka did last year. Lankans hosted the Asia Cup last year in the UAE due to political turmoil in the Island. The UAE may once again be the home venue of the event. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also in the race.



The Executive Board however, approved of the inclusion of teams from Japan (Japan Cricket Association) and Indonesia (Persutan Cricket Indonesia) in the ACC pathway tournaments to participate in the events as invitees.

