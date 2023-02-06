Relentless Celtic restore nine-point lead

Celtic took another step towards retaining their Scottish Premiership title as a 4-1 win at St. Johnstone restored the Hoops' nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table.



Ange Postecoglou's men have only dropped five points in 25 league games this season and cruised to a seventh consecutive win in Perth.



Andrew Considine's own goal opened the floodgates on 13 minutes from Kyogo Furuhashi's dangerous cross.

Furuhashi then took his tally for the season to 22 by rifling a powerful shot high into the roof of the net.

Celtic's run of six consecutive clean sheets was ended moments later by Drey Wright's long-range effort that escaped the clutches of Joe Hart.



But the visitors restored their two-goal cushion before half-time as Jota's floated pass was deftly controlled and finished by Aaron Mooy. �AFP



