Monday, 6 February, 2023
Bangladesh, Singapore to play FIFA Tier-1 on Feb 18

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh, Singapore to play FIFA Tier-1 on Feb 18

Bangladesh women's national football team will play a FIFA Tier-1 match against Singapore in the Island country on 18 February, said Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, an executive committee member of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and chief of the Federation's women's wing.
 
The BFF official was talking to the media at the press box of Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur after the match between Nepal and Bhutan in the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023.

Kiron who recently retained her post in the AFC executive committee but lost her FIFA Council member post during the 33rd AFC Congress in Bahrain said to the media on Sunday, "We were hoping to play a tri-nation tournament. The team other than Singapore could not confirm us. Now, we are going to play a Tier-1 match against Singapore."

"� Our players will fly to Singapore on 16 February and play the match on 18 February. Besides, our booters will play a closed-door practice match with Singapore (reserves) on 19 March," she added.
Kiron was expressing her hope that these matches would help boost the spirit of the women's skills and help improve the ranking as well.

Mahfuza also informed the media that there is a discussion going on to play two matches with Cambodia. The dates were not fixed yet. But chances are that these matches would be played in March.
 
However, while asked about the quality of the turf at the stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka, she didn't comment. She only said that there will be a discussion in BFF regarding the issue.
 
In the meantime, the teams raised questions regarding the quality of turf while playing at the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023.


