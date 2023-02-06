Video
SAFF U20 Women\'s Championship

Nepal keeps hope alive for final

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

SAFF U20 Women's Championship

Nepal Under-20 Women's National Football Team has kept the hope to play the final alive after beating Bhutan 4-0 in its second match of the SAFF U20 Women's Championship on Sunday at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.
 
Winning the match, Nepal had three points in their collection. Bhutan had zero. This win also sustained the hope for Nepal to play the final.
 
Riding on a hat-trick of striker Amisha Karki, Nepal literally thrashed Bhutan in the match. Amisha scored her first in the 19th minute and doubled the lead in the injury time of the first half. She completed her hat trick scoring third in the 63rd minute. Before that, Skipper Preeti Rai extended the margin in the 61st minute. The opponents could not create a chance and reduce the margin till the long whistle.
 
The daughters of Himalaya had a bad start in the tournament following a 1-3 defeat to the host Bangladesh women, earlier on Friday.
 
Their opponents, Bhutan women, on the other hand, suffered a devastating 0-12 defeat in their first match to India rivals.
Losing the second match as well, Bhutan booters are already on the brink of elimination on the day.
 
Despite the fact that the Nepalese lost the first match, they still have a chance to play the final depending on the results of the last two matches of the round-robin league to be played on Tuesday.
 
Nepal will meet powerful India on the day at 3:00 pm. In the other match, Bangladesh will meet Bhutan at 7:00 pm.



