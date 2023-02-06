Video
Monday, 6 February, 2023
Foreign News

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf dies

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's exiled former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, who became a key US ally during the "war on terror", died in a Dubai hospital on Sunday aged 79 after a long illness.

Musharraf seized power in a 1999 bloodless coup and was acting simultaneously as Pakistan's army chief, chief executive, and president when the 9/11 attacks on the United States took place.

The general twice suspended the constitution and was accused of rigging a referendum shoring up his power, as well as rampant rights abuses including rounding up opponents.

Nonetheless he became Washington's chief regional ally during their invasion of neighbouring Afghanistan.
The decision -- made after the US issued a "for us or against us" ultimatum -- put him in the crosshairs of Islamist militants, who made several attempts on his life.

But it also earned Pakistan a huge influx of foreign aid which bolstered the economy.
"Pakistan's decision under Musharraf to join the war against terror turned out to be a boon," analyst Hasan Askari told AFP.
"He will be remembered as one who presided over Pakistan at a very critical time."

Musharraf had been suffering from a rare disease known as Amyloidosis and last summer his family said he had no prospect of recovery.

Senior military chiefs "express heartfelt condolences on sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf", a brief statement released by the military's media wing said Saturday.

"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved    family."
The four-star general died in hospital in Dubai on Sunday morning, according to media reports and a senior security official who spoke to AFP.

"I can confirm that the late general breathed his last in Dubai this morning ... He is no more," the official, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

A Pakistan air force source told AFP that Musharraf's body would be flown back to Pakistan on Monday.
Musharraf ruled Pakistan for nearly nine years, starting when then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attempted to remove him as army chief.    �AFP


